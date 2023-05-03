 Congress manifesto promises to ban Bajrang Dal, restore 4% Muslim quota : The Tribune India

Congress manifesto promises to ban Bajrang Dal, restore 4% Muslim quota

PM takes swipe, says bid to 'lock up Bajrangbali'

Mallikarjun Kharge and other Congress leaders release the manifesto.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi May 2

The Congress proposed banning the Bajrang Dal, youth wing of the Sangh-affiliated Vishva Hindu Parishad, in its manifesto released today for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka. The manifesto, released by party president Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru, promised to ban all organisations that promote “enmity or hatred” among communities on grounds of caste and religion.

“The Congress is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities. We believe that the Constitution is sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like the Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities,” the manifesto stated. The document mentioned that the party, if voted to power, would take “decisive action as per law, including imposing a ban on them”. The proposal drew sharp reaction from the BJP with PM Narendra Modi accusing the Congress of attempting to “lock up Bajrangbali”. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is campaigning in Karnataka, said the Congress was trying the appease the Muslim voters by promising to ban the Bajrang Dal.

“The PFI is already banned. The Congress government led by Siddaramaiah had withdrawn cases against the PFI. Now, the party is saying that the Bajrang Dal will be banned to appease Muslims”, Sarma said while speaking to reporters in Bengaluru.

“The Congress is saying what the PFI can’t say. The Congress manifesto looks like the manifesto of the PFI and fundamentalist Muslim organisations,” Sarma added.

The Congress also promised to repeal all “anti-people and unjust laws” enacted by the BJP government.

While stating that reservation would be increased to 75 per cent to accommodate SCs, STs, OBCs and minorities, the party also promised to restore the 4 per cent quota of for Muslims which has been scrapped by the BJP government.

Congress leader Gaurav Vallabh said the manifesto, named ‘Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota’ (peaceful garden of all communities), promised to focus on generating employment, empowering women, eradicating poverty and assisting farmers.

It proposed to restore old pension scheme, set up social harmony panels at panchayats, provide an allowance of Rs 5,000 to police personnel on night duty, 200 units of free power under Gruha Jyothi initiative and free travel to women in state buses. As a welfare measure for Kashmiri Pandits who have migrated to Karnataka, the party announced setting up the Kashmir Cultural Centre.

