Congress misleading people: Minister

New Delhi, April 1
Days after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh objected to the Centre’s decision to refer the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill to a joint committee, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday accused the Congress of creating doubts in the minds of the people about the due democratic processes.
The minister said the Congress was doing this (doubting democratic processes) in India and on foreign soil. The Bill was sent to a select committee of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, on Wednesday, which was immediately contested by Ramesh.
