Congress model means casteism and vote-bank politics which creates rift among people, PM Modi says in Gujarat

Mehsana, November 23
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the "Congress model" meant nepotism, casteism, sectarianism and vote-bank politics.
Addressing a rally at Mehsana, where the two-phase Assembly elections are scheduled to be held next month, Modi said the Congress destroyed not only Gujarat but the entire country.
"The Congress model means corruption, nepotism, dynastic politics, sectarianism and casteism. They are known for indulging in vote-bank politics and creating rift between people to be in power.
"This model has not only destroyed Gujarat but India too. That is the reason we have to work hard to take the country forward," he said.
The prime minister is scheduled to address poll rallies at Dahod, Vadodara and Bhavnagar during the day.
