Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI again

New Delhi, May 27

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram today appeared before the CBI for the second consecutive day in the alleged cash-for-visa scam, even as he wrote to LS Speaker Om Birla complaining about “breach of parliamentary privilege”.

Officials in the CBI said Karti appeared before investigators to answer queries related to allegations of bribe in issuance of visas to 263 Chinese workers in 2011 when P Chidambaram was the Home Minister.