Congress MP raises concern over suspension of rail fare concession for senior citizens

New Delhi, March 23

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Wednesday asked the government to clarify its stance on the issue of rail fare concession for senior citizens which was suspended during the pandemic but has not yet been restored.

Participating in a discussion on the working of Railway ministry in Rajya Sabha, he said that concessions were previously offered for 53 categories, including senior citizens, students, sports persons and medical professionals, but the benefits are now available only for 15 categories.

“We are talking about so many things about senior citizens’ uplift. But what is the clear stand of the government on senior citizen concession,” Venugopal asked, seeking a review of the issue.

Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, an independent MP from Assam, too raised the issue of concessions in rail tickets. He noted that the concessions which were offered earlier are yet to be restored, and that senior citizens of the country are the “worst victims” of the withdrawal of the benefits.

He also drew attention to the overcrowding in trains and sought improvement of passenger amenities. The need of the hour is a national railway policy, he said.

Binoy Viswam of CPI sought to know the extent of vacancies that exist in Indian Railways and asked for specific timelines by which the vacant posts will be filled.

“Considering the gravity of the unemployment situation of the country, please fill the vacancies now. Make a statement here that these vacancies can be filled by a definite span of time,” Viswam said.

People who have retired from Railways are coming back as contract employees, he claimed.

Viswam asked about the status of coach factory that was promised for Kerala.

He sought assurance on wage revision for rail employees, and demanded to know the Centre’s position on privatisation.

Ram Nath Thakur of JD (U) raised various issues including beautification of small stations. He also urged the Railway officials to address the concerns that raised by MPs from time to time, on behalf of the public.

DMK’s Kanimozhi NVN Somu highlighted that the government has withdrawn concessions for senior citizens, disabled and students and asked for its restoration.

Ayodhya Rami Reddy of YSRCP said there is a need to reshape the Railways, which is a great national asset and suggested having a proper planning, vision and mission for the next 75 years for the sector.

He said public-private partnership (PPP) must be encouraged and railways should work on digitisation and provide services and value to the users, which is the Indian public.

“Manpower needs to be strengthened and competent people need to be brought in. The newer technologies the high-speed rails, bullet train, that is the order of the day. We have to certainly bring in but let us see techno economically and how they are going to be viable,” he said.

M Thambiduari of AIDMK praised the government for naming the Chennai Railways station as Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station.

He welcomed the steps such as Gati Shakti and asked the government to ensure the state which contributes more to the growth of the GDP and tax collection, must be encouraged and must get sufficient and more allocation.

Vishambhar Prasad Nishad SP sought more funds for the projects of the Bundelkhand region and also asked for the protection of jobs of the contractual employees.

BJP’s Anil Agrawal said that the railway is setting up several facilities to help passengers and has also planted 93 lakh trees to improve the environment.

NCP member Fauzia Khan demanded Nanded railway zone (in Maharashtra) be either hived off from South Central Railway as a separate entity on the lines of Konkan Railways or merged with central railways to resolve injustice being meted out to it.

She said South Central Railway has written to CBSE to close down a school which was set up in 1903.

“A 100-year-old school, a glorious heritage it had. This school has been decided to shut down. I think this is a gross injustice. Please shift Nanded division as a separate entity on the lines of Konkan railway or please detach it from South Central Railways and attach it to Central Railways. I think that will solve the injustice,” Khan said.

Referring to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speech, Khan said the minister has assured the house that the government is not looking at privatisation of railways but the national rail plans seem to be saying otherwise. PTI