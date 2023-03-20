Congress MP writes to LS speaker Om Birla on ‘false claims’ made by BJP MP in poll affidavit

New Delhi, March 20
Congress Lok Sabha member Manickam Tagore has written to Speaker Om Birla seeking “immediate action” against BJP member Nishikant Dubey for false claims regarding educational qualifications “repeatedly” made by Dubey in his election affidavits.
Tagore said that in an election affidavit filed in 2009, Dubey stated he was a recipient of MBA degree from Delhi University in 1993.
This was repeated in the election affidavit filed by Dubey in 2014. The entry read, “Post –Graduation (MBA) – Delhi University (Part Time) 1993”, Tagore wrote.
However, in 2019, Dubey listed among his edication qualifications, “Doctor of Philosophy in Management” from Pratap University, Rajasthan, Tagore wrote. There was no mention by Dubey of his studying MBA in Delhi University.
Tagore wrote that the Dean, Faculty of Management Studies in Delhi University, stated in a letter on July 28, 2020, that “no such candidate with the name Mr Nishikant Dubey was admitted/passed out from the Faculty of Management Sciences, University of Delhi in the year 1993”.
Urging the Speaker of treating the matter with the “attention it deserves”, Tagore said immediate action must be initiated to take the issue forward.
Dubey had on Wednesday demanded the constitution of a special parliamentary committee to inquire into Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "contemptuous" remarks (made at Cambridge University) and consider if Gandhi should be expelled from the House to give a clear message so that "no one takes the pride and respect of high institutions for a ride".
