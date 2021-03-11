Congress needs urgent reforms, extraordinary situations demand extraordinary measures: Sonia at Chintan Shivir

Attacks BJP for ‘wholesale reinvention of history, brutalisation of minorities’, urges Congress to fight forces of hate ‘at all costs’

Congress needs urgent reforms, extraordinary situations demand extraordinary measures: Sonia at Chintan Shivir

Sonia Gandhi. File photo

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

Udaipur, May 13

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday set the ball rolling for a comprehensive revamp of the grand old organisation saying the party urgently needed reforms and extraordinary situations demanded extraordinary responses.

Acknowledging the serial electoral setbacks, Gandhi, kick-starting the three-day Chintan Shivir of the party here, appealed for unity and collective efforts as measures for revival.

“The circumstances our organisation faces today are extraordinary. Such extraordinary situations demand extraordinary measures. Every organisation, to live and prosper, must reform itself. We are in urgent need of reforms,” Gandhi said to a 422-strong gathering at seven-star Taj Aravali Resorts here, with prominent G 23 members Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma seated in the front row with Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and P Chidambaram among others.

Sonia also launched a scathing attack on the BJP accusing it of “wholesale reinvention of history, brutalisation of minorities and subjugation of institutions”, saying the Congress must fight the BJP at “all costs”.

She, however, described the party’s own state of affairs and challenges as the moot question and assured that the Congress would reclaim its position in Indian politics.

The Congress chief minced no words in acknowledging the Congress’s limitations and said the party needed change in strategy, improvement across organisational structures and transformation in the manner of daily work.

"In one way, this (Congress transformation) is the most fundamental issue. Our revival is possible only through collective efforts. Such collective efforts will not be deferred. This Shivir starts the journey,” Gandhi said to an applause.

In veiled references to the brewing dissent within, rebellion outside, defections and general angst, the Congress chief reminded leaders to repay the party’s debt.

“The time has come to keep personal ambitions below organisational imperatives. The party has given a lot to everyone. Now is the time to repay the debt. There is nothing better than this,” Gandhi said seeking free and frank discussions within Chintan Shivir panels.

After the Congress asked delegates to put their cell phones away in specially commissioned lockers, Gandhi said, “I urge you all to speak freely but to let only one message go out -- the message of strength, unity and resolve.”

She told delegates of her awareness regarding electoral setbacks and added, "We are not unaware of people's expectations either. We are here to take individual and collective pledges to revive the Congress and will revert to the role we have always played in Indian politics”.

Earlier, Gandhi attacked the BJP saying the ruling party’s frequently repeated slogan of ‘maximum governance and minimum government’ meant a host of unsavoury things.

“It means keeping the country in a state of permanent polarisation, compelling people to remain in constant fear, viciously targeting and often brutalising minorities who are an integral part of our society and equal citizens of the Republic, using age-old pluralities to divide us and subverting unity and diversity, threatening political opponents, maligning their reputations, jailing them on flimsy pretexts, misusing probe agencies against them, eroding professionalism of all institutions, wholesale reinvention of history, constant denigration of national leaders and Nehru, glorifying killers of Mahatma Gandhi and their ideologies, blatantly undermining the principles of the Constitution, turning a blind eye to continuous atrocities, especially on Dalits, tribals and women, using fear to make bureaucracy, corporate India, civil society and sections of media fall in line,” said Gandhi.

She took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taunting him for eloquent slogans when the country “needed a healing touch”.

Noting that the fires of hatred and discord being ignited were taking a heavy toll on people, Gandhi said the Congress must fight the divisive forces “at all costs”.

She also questioned the government for a "sliding economy" and for "non-fulfilment of promises" made to farmers at the time of withdrawal of the farmers’ agitation.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Watch: Punjab teachers scramble for plates at meet organised by CM Bhagwant Mann in Ludhiana; netizens in splits

2
J & K

Kashmiri Pandit employee shot dead by terrorists in Tehsil office in J-K; killing widely condemned

3
Bathinda

This Bathinda man dons a dress made of sacks to spread message of universal brotherhood and harmony for last 40 years

4
Chandigarh

Chandigarh fake raid case: CBI dismisses its 4 sub-inspectors, registers case against them

5
Nation

22 closed doors won't be opened, Allahabad HC dismisses petition on Taj Mahal

6
Nation

CBI dismisses its 4 SIs for fake raid in Chandigarh

7
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann warns singers promoting gun culture through songs

8
Jalandhar

Police academy drug probe hints at role of at least 8 cops; 2 held under NDPS Act so far

9
Business

Retail inflation hits 8-year high of 7.79pc in April on costlier fuel, food items

10
Nation

Big win for Hindu petitioners in Varanasi, court orders Gyanvapi survey report by May 17

Don't Miss

View All
Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal within two weeks
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal in two weeks

Chandigarh: ITBP’s retired dogs to help children with special needs
Chandigarh

ITBP's retired dogs to help children with special needs in Chandigarh

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks
Bathinda

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Cheats copy thumb impressions from Haryana website to withdraw money
Haryana

Cheats copy thumb impressions from Haryana website to withdraw money

Moga: Former player muscles his way through addiction
Punjab Inspiration

Former player from Moga muscles his way through drug addiction

Pilot down, passenger takes over with ‘no idea how to fly’
World

Pilot down, passenger on US plane takes over with 'no idea how to fly'

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital
Chandigarh

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

Spousal violence down 43% in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Spousal violence down 43% in Punjab, Haryana

Top News

Supreme Court refuses to entertain postponement of NEET-PG-22 examination, says would affect patient care

Supreme Court refuses to postpone NEET-PG-22 examination, says would affect patient care

The examination is scheduled for May 21

Gyanvaapi mosque issue reaches Supreme Court as urgent petition seeks stay on it

Gyanvaapi mosque issue reaches Supreme Court as urgent petition seeks stay on it

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi mentions the petition against ...

Mohali grenade attack: Police claim breakthrough; DGP to brief media at 4 pm

Mohali grenade attack: Police claim breakthrough; Punjab DGP to brief media shortly

A rocket-propelled grenade was fired at highly-guarded build...

Twitter deal temporarily on hold, says Elon Musk

Twitter deal temporarily on hold, says Elon Musk

He says the deal has been paused pending some details

Congress needs urgent reforms, extraordinary situations demand extraordinary measures: Sonia at Chintan Shivir

Congress needs urgent reforms, extraordinary situations demand extraordinary measures: Sonia at Chintan Shivir

Attacks BJP for ‘wholesale reinvention of history, brutalisa...

Cities

View All

Hotel digging work caves in walls of adjacent buildings in Amritsar

Hotel digging work caves in walls of adjacent buildings in Amritsar

No let-up in deaths due to drug abuse in Punjab's border districts

One should go for thalassaemia test before marriage, says Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi

Batala AAP MLA in verbal spat over traffic challan

Dinanagar: Out on bail, man back in jail for killing girl

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

This Bathinda man dons a dress made of sacks to spread message of universal brotherhood and harmony for last 40 years

Transporters block MLA's cavalcade in Bathinda

Four CBI SIs demanded ~1 cr from IT firm owner

Four CBI SIs demanded Rs 1 cr from IT firm owner

CBI dismisses its 4 SIs for fake raid in Chandigarh

Gunshots fired into air at housing society in Sector 82, Mohali

Punjab Housing Department blamed for allowing illegal structures in Chandigarh periphery

ITBP's retired dogs to help children with special needs in Chandigarh

Manish Sisodia urges Amit Shah to stop demolition drive in Delhi

Manish Sisodia urges Amit Shah to stop demolition drive in Delhi

Anti-encroachment drive in Delhi sparks protest, AAP MLA detained

'Honey-trapped' Indian Air Force sergeant arrested for leaking info to Pakistani agent

Delhi stares at water crisis, sends SOS to Haryana

Collision between trucks chokes Delhi-Gurugram Expressway for hours

Hit by internal feud & Covid, school for destitutes struggles for survival

Hit by internal feud & Covid, school for destitutes in Jalandhar struggles for survival

Jalandhar: Primary students attending school in evening shift!

Police academy drug probe hints at role of at least 8 cops; 2 held under NDPS Act so far

CM Bhagwant Mann's meeting with state school heads was mere eyewash: Sukhi

Demand for advancing date of paddy sowing gaining pace

Union Minister campaigns against drugs

Union Minister Kaushal Kishore who lost his son to drugs campaigns for their eradication

Smuggler held with 500-gm opium, Rs 1 lakh in Ludhiana

Residents of Samrala chowk protest mobile tower installation, block highway

Protest against Ludhiana MC over water scarcity

Ludhiana turns most polluted city in Punjab as stubble burning continues

Central team in Patiala to assess cleanliness

Central team in Patiala to assess cleanliness

Revisit power purchase agreements: Engineers to Punjab Government

Punjabi University non-teaching staff protest, allege bias in promotions

Patiala: Despite ban, youths continue to swim in canals

Patiala players win medals