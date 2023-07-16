 Congress: PM’s silence on Manipur criminal : The Tribune India

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal in New Delhi on Saturday. ANI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 15

The “Act East” policy of the Narendra Modi government has become “act least” policy for the NorthEastern states, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said today after presiding over a preparatory meeting for the 2024 General Election with party leaders from the region.

Leaders from Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Sikkim were present at the meeting. A similar meet for the election-bound Mizoram was held last week, that’s why leaders from the state were not present at today’s event.

The situation in Manipur and its implications on the rest of the Northeastern states was discussed at length. In a Twitter post, Kharge accused the BJP government of disturbing the peace in the region.

“Today, India is witnessing an onslaught of BJP’s vicious politics of division and discord. Communities are being pitted against each other,” Kharge said.

Addressing the media later, KC Venugopal, general secretary (organisation), said, “The entire Congress stands in solidarity with those who have died in the Manipur conflict.”

“The inaction and silence of the Prime Minister and the BJP government on the situation in Manipur is unforgivable and criminal. The Government of India has abdicated its responsibility towards the people of North-East,” he added.

