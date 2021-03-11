Congress president Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital owing to Covid-related issues

New Delhi, June 12
Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday owing to Covid-related issues.
Party media chief Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted the information saying she is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation.
“We thank all the Congress men and women as also all well wishers for their concern and good wishes,” Surjewala said.
Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to Covid related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation.— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 12, 2022
