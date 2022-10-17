Congress presidential polls LIVE UPDATES: Delegates choose between Kharge and Tharoor for party president

Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, October 17
The Congress began voting today to elect the first non-Gandhi president in 24 years, as the party gears for the fifth major election in its 137-year-old history and only the first such election in the past 20 years.
My best wishes to @ShashiTharoor. Spoke to him earlier today, both of us are contesting to strengthen @INCIndia to build a stronger & better nation for the future generations.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) October 17, 2022
The election is a direct contest between 80-year-old Karnataka veteran Mallikarjun Kharge and 66-year-old former UN diplomat-turned-politician Shashi Tharoor.
Spoke to Mallikarjun @kharge this morning to wish him well & to reaffirm my respect for him & our shared devotion to the success of @incIndia.— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 17, 2022
Former finance minister P Chidambaram was the first to vote at the AICC headquarters followed by senior leaders.
Rahul Gandhi will vote in a Bharat Jodo Yatra campsite at Ballari in Karnataka while contestants Kharge and Tharoor will vote in their respective state unit offices at Karnataka and Kerala.
The results will be declared after the counting of votes on October 19.
The last election for the post was held in 2000 when Sonia Gandhi defeated Jitendra Prasad winning 7,448 votes against the latter's 94.
Congress MP Pratibha Singh cast her vote for the presidential election at AICC headquarters in New Delhi.
Chairman of AICC Central Election Authority Madhusudan Mistry cast his vote at the AICC headquarters.
Congress senior leader and former Lok Sabha speaker Meera Kumar cast her vote at the AICC headquarters.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cast his vote for next Congress chief.
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state party chief Uday Bhan cast their votes for the presidential election of the Indian National Congress at Haryana Pradesh Congress office in Chandigarh.
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh cast his vote in the Congress president election.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi cast her vote in the party's polls to elect her successor.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also accompanied her mother Sonia Gandhi and cast her vote.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also cast his vote for the next Congress chief at the AICC headquarters.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that Congress presidential polls are free, fair and transparent.
This is the polling booth at the #BharatJodoYatra campsite in Sanganakallu that will open at 10am. It is the meeting room container converted into a polling booth for the Congress Presidential elections. pic.twitter.com/3LvvALEHp9— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 17, 2022
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not scared of being arrested, BJP wants to send me to jail in 'fake' case: Sisodia on CBI questioning
Sisodia also linked his questioning with elections in Gujara...
Congress presidential polls LIVE UPDATES: Delegates choose between Kharge and Tharoor for party president
Chidambaram 1st voter in Congress election for a non-Gandhi ...
Shocked that Sourav Ganguly deprived of second term as BCCI president: Mamata Banerjee
Said will request the PM to ensure that Ganguly is allowed t...
PM Modi, Kejriwal wish Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his birthday
Bhagwant Mann turns 49 today
PM Modi releases 12th installment of Rs 16,000 crore to eligible farmers under PM-KISAN
With this, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries...