 Congress presidential polls LIVE UPDATES: Delegates choose between Kharge and Tharoor for party president : The Tribune India

LIVE BLOG

Congress presidential polls LIVE UPDATES: Delegates choose between Kharge and Tharoor for party president

Chidambaram 1st voter in Congress election for a non-Gandhi chief in 24 years



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, October 17

The Congress began voting today to elect the first non-Gandhi president in 24 years, as the party gears for the fifth major election in its 137-year-old history and only the first such election in the past 20 years.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh cast their votes for the presidential election at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi (Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui) and Rahul Gandhi casts his vote for the party chief. (Credit: AICC)

The election is a direct contest between 80-year-old Karnataka veteran Mallikarjun Kharge and 66-year-old former UN diplomat-turned-politician Shashi Tharoor.

Former finance minister P Chidambaram was the first to vote at the AICC headquarters followed by senior leaders.

Rahul Gandhi will vote in a Bharat Jodo Yatra campsite at Ballari in Karnataka while contestants Kharge and Tharoor will vote in their respective state unit offices at Karnataka and Kerala.

The results will be declared after the counting of votes on October 19.

The last election for the post was held in 2000 when Sonia Gandhi defeated Jitendra Prasad winning 7,448 votes against the latter's 94.

#sonia gandhi

14:39 17 Oct
Pratibha Singh casts her vote in presidential poll

Congress MP Pratibha Singh cast her vote for the presidential election at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. 

Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui
13:48 17 Oct
Madhusudan Mistry casts his vote for next Congress chief

Chairman of AICC Central Election Authority Madhusudan Mistry cast his vote at the AICC headquarters.

Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui
13:35 17 Oct
Former Lok Sabha speaker Meera Kumar casts her vote at AICC headquarters

Congress senior leader and former Lok Sabha speaker Meera Kumar cast her vote at the AICC headquarters.

Meera Kumar casts her vote at AICC headquarters. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui
12:12 17 Oct
Rahul Gandhi casts his vote for next Congress chief

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cast his vote for next Congress chief.

Rahul Gandhi casts his vote. Photo: AICC
12:09 17 Oct
Uday Bhan, Bhupinder Singh Hooda cast vote in presidential poll

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state party chief Uday Bhan cast their votes for the presidential election of the Indian National Congress at Haryana Pradesh Congress office in Chandigarh.

Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
11:49 17 Oct
Manmohan Singh casts his vote in the Congress president election

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh cast his vote in the Congress president election.

Manmohan Singh casts his vote. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui
11:17 17 Oct
Sonia Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cast their vote

Congress president Sonia Gandhi cast her vote in the party's polls to elect her successor.

Sonia Gandhi casts her vote. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also accompanied her mother Sonia Gandhi and cast her vote.
10:51 17 Oct
Jairam Ramesh casts vote for Congress president

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also cast his vote for the next Congress chief at the AICC headquarters. 

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Congress presidential polls are free, fair and transparent. 

Congress presidential polls LIVE UPDATES: Delegates choose between Kharge and Tharoor for party president

