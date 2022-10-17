Congress presidential polls LIVE UPDATES: Delegates choose between Kharge and Tharoor for party president

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, October 17

The Congress began voting today to elect the first non-Gandhi president in 24 years, as the party gears for the fifth major election in its 137-year-old history and only the first such election in the past 20 years.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh cast their votes for the presidential election at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi (Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui) and Rahul Gandhi casts his vote for the party chief. (Credit: AICC)

My best wishes to @ShashiTharoor. Spoke to him earlier today, both of us are contesting to strengthen @INCIndia to build a stronger & better nation for the future generations. — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) October 17, 2022

The election is a direct contest between 80-year-old Karnataka veteran Mallikarjun Kharge and 66-year-old former UN diplomat-turned-politician Shashi Tharoor.

Spoke to Mallikarjun @kharge this morning to wish him well & to reaffirm my respect for him & our shared devotion to the success of @incIndia. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 17, 2022

Former finance minister P Chidambaram was the first to vote at the AICC headquarters followed by senior leaders.

Rahul Gandhi will vote in a Bharat Jodo Yatra campsite at Ballari in Karnataka while contestants Kharge and Tharoor will vote in their respective state unit offices at Karnataka and Kerala.

The results will be declared after the counting of votes on October 19.

The last election for the post was held in 2000 when Sonia Gandhi defeated Jitendra Prasad winning 7,448 votes against the latter's 94.

