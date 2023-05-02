Congress releases Karnataka poll manifesto; promises to repeal all ‘anti-people laws’ passed by BJP govt

PTI

Bengaluru, May 2

The Congress on Tuesday promised in its manifesto for the May 10 Assembly elections to repeal all “unjust and anti-people laws” passed by the BJP government in Karnataka within one year of coming to power in the state.

In the manifesto for the polls released here by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of the state unit chief DK Shivakumar, CLP leader Siddaramaiah and others, the party reiterated its five guarantees: Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi and Shakti.

The Congress in the manifesto promised to "repeal all unjust laws and anti-people laws passed by the BJP government within one year of coming to power".

The manifesto called 'Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota' (Peaceful garden of all communities) includes the Shakti scheme which will provide free travel to all women throughout the state in regular KSRTC/ BMTC buses and the Gruha Lakshmi scheme under which each woman head of the family will receive Rs 2,000.

Kharge said, "I am giving the sixth guarantee that these guarantees will surely be implemented in the first cabinet meeting on the first day of the government formation."