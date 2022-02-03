Congress promises 40% quota for women in police

Tribune News Service

Dehradun, February 2

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra released the Congress' manifesto for Uttarakhand on Wednesday, promising to reserve 40 per cent jobs for women in the police department, jobs to four lakh youths and creation of a ‘tourism police’ force.

The manifesto titled ‘Uttarakhand Swabhiman Pratigya Patra’ also promised to give priority to women in 40 per cent government jobs and capping the LPG prices at Rs 500 with government contributing its share and shouldering the burden with people.

Priyanka released the manifesto at a virtual rally here, streamed live in all 70 assembly constituencies in the state.

Accusing the BJP government in Uttarakhand of doing nothing over the past five years, she asked people to take their vote seriously because it was their “most powerful weapon” to bring change.

"The present government did nothing in five years. We still see only the work done by our government which preceded it. They did nothing because they did not have the intention," she said. — PTI

Prasad changes seat as RPN eyes Padrauna

New Delhi: Days after the BJP inducted former Congress minister and former Kushinagar MP RPN Singh into the party, Swami Prasad Maurya, the most prominent defector from the saffron to the Samajwadi Party ranks, on Tuesday changed his seat to Fazilnagar in the Kushinagar parliamentary constituency of Uttar Pradesh. Maurya is a sitting two-time MLA from Padrauna in Kushinagar and RPN is eyeing Padrauna on BJP's ticket.