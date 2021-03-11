Congress questions PM Modi's silence on drug haul in Gujarat

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 27

The Congress today questioned the government on drug recoveries from Gujarat with party spokesperson Pawan Khera saying recoveries from the Gujarat coastline had been happening intermittently since 2017. “Sometimes recoveries happened from Pipavav port, sometimes Mundra port,” the Congress said, asking “Why is Gujarat becoming the gateway of drugs in India?”

Khera said it was after Congress pressure that a full-time head of the Narcotics Control Bureau was appointed recently after 18 months. “A major smuggling of drugs happened in June 2021 and did not get caught. It involved 25 tonnes costing Rs 1,75,000 crore. Can this happen without active connivance and collusion of authorities?” Khera asked.

He also said the Mundra port had recently announced it would not handle cargo from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan. “Yet drugs were recovered in October 2021. Yesterday again there was a 52 kg cocaine recovery worth Rs 500 crore from Mundra Port that came from Iran. If you stopped cargo from Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan, how did this come?” Khera asked.