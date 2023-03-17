Congress raises with V-P 'expunging of remarks'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 16

The Congress is learnt to have raised multiple issues in its meeting with Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday, including what leaders described as “routine expunging of remarks”.

“We raised with the Vice-President his remarks made in Meerut about Rahul Gandhi, his previous statements about Sonia Gandhi and the suspension of Congress MP Rajani Patil among other pressing issues,” a Congress leader said. In Meerut, Dhankhar, reacting to Rahul’s remarks in London about his mic in LS often switched off, had said “there can be no bigger lie than this”.