Congress raises with V-P 'expunging of remarks'

New Delhi, March 16
The Congress is learnt to have raised multiple issues in its meeting with Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday, including what leaders described as “routine expunging of remarks”.
“We raised with the Vice-President his remarks made in Meerut about Rahul Gandhi, his previous statements about Sonia Gandhi and the suspension of Congress MP Rajani Patil among other pressing issues,” a Congress leader said. In Meerut, Dhankhar, reacting to Rahul’s remarks in London about his mic in LS often switched off, had said “there can be no bigger lie than this”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
More trouble for Sisodia, named in 'snooping' case
Faces charges of forgery, criminal breach of trust