Congress rebuffs Karnataka leader for ‘hijab prevents rapes’ statement

No place in modern India for such parochial views, says AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala

Congress rebuffs Karnataka leader for ‘hijab prevents rapes’ statement

For representation only. Photo credit: iStock

Tribune News Service


New Delhi, February 14

The Congress rebuffed its Karnataka leader Zameer Ahmed on Monday for his statement that "hijab prevents rapes".

Speaking about the hijab row, Ahmed said the veil kept women safe by “hiding their beauty”.

Snubbing Ahmed, AICC general secretary Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala said there was no place in modern India and our society for parochial and regressive views on women as expressed by a Congress leader of Karnataka.

“Such dogmatic views are reserved for BJP leaders as seen in the past in outlandish remarks made by Adityanath, Manohar Lal Khattar, and others. India’s women, irrespective of religion or caste, are representative of ‘Shakti’ from times immemorial. Women have made India proud in every sphere by their grit, independence & determination. Time has come for every such leader to change the conservative mindset,” Surjewala tweeted.

Earlier, Ahmed said: “Hijab is meant to keep women and daughters in a veil after they attain adulthood. It is a means to hide their beauty. Today rapes are the highest in India. The reason is the non-use of the hijab. The hijab tradition goes back years. There is no compulsion. Those who do not want to show their beauty to others wear it".

His words drew backlash on social media as well as rivals Bharatiya Janata Party.

#hijab row

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Jalandhar

Foolproof security for PM Modi's rally in Jalandhar today

2
Chandigarh

Resident woes: It's the same old story in New Chandigarh

3
Haryana

Gurugram: Let down by Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, say high-rise residents

4
Punjab

Punjab vital for national security; needs stable government: PM Narendra Modi

5
Himachal

Himachal's first biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs

6
Punjab Election

Only BJP can save Punjab from the scourge of drugs, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

7
Punjab

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacks AAP's Delhi model

8
Trending

No, it wasn't Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra said 'I love her' to this woman, speaks his heart out in recent video

9
Himachal

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days in Himachal

10
Musings

What made Lata sing the 6th song

Don't Miss

View All
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their soulful message
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...
Trending

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...

No, it was not Shilpa Shetty, know with whom Raj Kundra falls in love with, speaks his heart out in this recent video
Trending

No, it wasn't Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra said 'I love her' to this woman, speaks his heart out in recent video

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days
Himachal

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days in Himachal

First biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs
Himachal

Himachal's first biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO
Nation

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin
Sports

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin

Top Stories

‘Nava Punjab BJP de naal’: PM Modi says Punjab needs ‘double engine of development’

Only BJP can save Punjab from the scourge of drugs, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Congress run by a family, Captain was ousted because he work...

Not allowed to fly to Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar: Punjab CM Channi

Not allowed to fly to Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar: Punjab CM Channi

Areas were declared as no-fly zones amid PM Narendra Modi’s ...

Govt to ban 54 Chinese apps posing threat to national security

Govt to ban 54 Chinese apps posing threat to national security

Sensex crashes over 1,500 points in opening deals on geopolitical worries

Sensex tanks over 1,700 points amid escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions

Tata Steel, HDFC and SBI tumble over 4 per cent

Polling begins in Uttarakhand

Over 62 per cent polling recorded in Uttarakhand

Polling was 65.56% in the 2017 assembly elections

Cities

View All

A golden opportunity to save Punjab from loot: AAP

A golden opportunity to save Punjab from loot: AAP

Amit Shah, Akal Takht officiating Jathedar hold closed-door meet

Khemkaran slowly warming up to AAP

Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal endorses Gujarat HC's statement on GST

Haryana Cong chief Kumari Selja campaigns for Raj Kumar Verka in Amritsar West

Octogenarian, whom Kangana targeted, canvasses for SSM

Octogenarian Mohinder Kaur, whom Kangana Ranaut targeted, canvasses for SSM

PGI inoculates 33 for Covovax trials

PGI inoculates 33 for Covovax trials

Two months on, nominated Chandigarh councillors yet to be named

Another deadline for Panchkula railway bridge

Chandigarh sees 42 Covid cases

Resident woes: It's the same old story in New Chandigarh

Delhi schools reopen, schools fully functional in 12 states, UTs

Delhi reopens schools, joins 12 states, UTs

2 lawyers, businessman held over posts against judges

Onus on teachers, government as Delhi schools reopen for young, unvaccinated students

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

Over 1,500 devotees board special train for Varanasi

Jalandhar: Over 1,500 devotees board special train Begumpura Express for Varanasi to celebrate Ravidas Jayanti

Manoranjan Kalia reaches people's doorstep, seeks their support

Jalandhar Central MLA Rajinder Beri violates EC norms

Senior leaders' rhetoric becomes headache for Garhshankar Congress candidate

Jalandhar district sees 25 more Covid infections

Ludhiana among 4 Punjab cities to be made industrial hubs: Amit Shah

Ludhiana among 4 Punjab cities to be made industrial hubs: Amit Shah

Ludhiana: Tight security during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, commuters face problems

BJP Gill Assembly constituency candidate SR Ladhar attacked, injured

Mandi Ahmedgarh: Large number of AAP candidates are turncoats, tainted, says Charanjit Singh Channi

Man dead, 35 new Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Farmers protest Amit Shah’s visit in Patiala

Farmers protest Amit Shah's visit in Patiala

Beneficiaries get Covid-19 vaccine certificate sans jab

SGPC member Surjit Singh Garhi joins BJP

Rajpura: Two-time Congress legislator Hardyal Kamboj rides on development plank

Patiala: YPS students excel in ISC, ICSE exams