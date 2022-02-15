Congress rebuffs Karnataka leader Zameer Ahmed over hijab remark

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 14

The Congress on Monday rebuffed its Karnataka leader Zameer Ahmed’s “hijab prevents rapes” remark, which invited backlash on social media. He said the veil kept women safe by “hiding their beauty”.

Snubbing Ahmed, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said there was no place in modern India and our society for parochial and regressive views on women as expressed by a Congress leader of Karnataka.

“Such dogmatic views are reserved for BJP leaders. In the past, Yogi Adityanath, Manohar Lal Khattar and others made outlandish remarks. India’s women, irrespective of religion or caste, have been representative of ‘shakti’,” Surjewala tweeted. —

