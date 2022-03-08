Congress says open to non-BJP alliance in Goa

PTI

Panaji, March 7

With the date for the Assembly poll results nearing, the Goa Congress has said it is open to post-poll alliance with parties other than the BJP to form the next government, if it does not get a majority on its own.

Elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly were held on February 14 and the results would be declared on March 10. All India Congress Committee’s Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao said if his party fell short of the majority mark (21), it could seek support of parties like AAP, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The Congress had contested the Assembly elections in alliance with the Goa Forward Party. —

#goa