Congress slams Amit Shah’s remarks on Karnataka Assembly polls

New Delhi, April 26
The Congress on Wednesday termed Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks that Karnataka will be afflicted with riots if the grand old party comes to power as a “brazenly intimidatory statement”, and accused him of “issuing threats” during the election campaign.
Addressing a public meeting on Tuesday in Karnataka’s Belagavi district, Shah said the development of the state will be on the “reverse gear” if the Congress forms the government.
“If the Congress comes to power, dynastic politics will be at an all-time high and Karnataka will be afflicted with riots,” the home minister had said.
Hitting back at Shah, Congress general secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said, “This is a brazenly intimidatory statement. The Union Home Minister having allegiance to an organisation banned by India’s very first Home Minister is now issuing threats during an election campaign when staring at certain defeat.”
In another tweet, Ramesh said that it is now clear that BJP is losing Karnataka decisively.
The response of the people to the campaigns of the Congress leadership has been overwhelming, he said.
“This explains Amit Shah’s 4-I strategy: Insult, Inflame, Incite and Intimidate. Shame on Shah! We are raising it with the ECI,” Ramesh said.
The Congress had slammed Shah on Tuesday as well over his reported remarks that the upcoming Karnataka polls are not just to elect MLAs but to entrust the future of the state in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Opposition party had claimed that the comments were an “insult” to 6.5 crore Kannadigas.
Voting for the Karnataka Assembly polls will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes is scheduled for May 13.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
10 police personnel, driver killed in blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada
They were returning after an anti-Naxal operation
Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi pays tributes to SAD patriarch in Chandigarh, says it was a 'personal loss'
His last rites will be performed at 1 pm in the ancestral vi...
Parkash Singh Badal's ‘unfulfilled’ wish, wanted to see Sukhbir and Manpreet together in SAD again, says a relative
Badal is remembered by his detractors for his rare qualities
Preliminary probe needed before FIR is registered on allegations of wrestlers: Delhi Police to Supreme Court
SC says Delhi Police may put forth its views on April 28 whe...