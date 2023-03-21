Congress slams Centre after Interpol drops Mehul Choksi’s name from Red Notices list

PTI

New Delhi, March 21

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday hit out at the BJP over fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi's removal from the Interpol database of Red Notices, saying talk of patriotism by those giving "protection" to such people is a "joke".

Kharge also hit out at the BJP for its fresh onslaught on Rahul Gandhi over his democracy remarks.

"They are doing things to divert attention from real issues. Our embassies are being attacked. People who have run away with money from banks, like Mehul Choksi, those giving protection to such people talk about patriotism, it is a joke," the Congress president told reporters before leaving for Parliament.

"We will ask the government to clarify on this," he said.

Choksi, wanted in a Rs 13,000-crore scam in the Punjab National Bank, is understood to have been removed from the Interpol database of Red Notices on the basis of his plea to the Lyon-headquartered agency, people in the know of the development had said.

