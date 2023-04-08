Congress slams govt as National Green Tribunal decides to rethink nod to Nicobar project

PTI

New Delhi, April 7

The Congress on Friday attacked the Centre over the National Green Tribunal constituting a committee to re-examine the environmental nod to the Great Nicobar Island project, alleging that the Modi government has embarked on “ecocide” and what is being pushed through is an “ecological nightmare”.

The NGT has constituted a high-powered committee to re-examine the environmental clearance granted to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation (ANIDCO) for the multi-component mega project in the Great Nicobar Island.

Alongside the development of an international container transhipment terminal, the project also involves the construction of a military-civil dual-use airport, power plant and a township.

Tagging a media report on the committee’s constitution, Congress general secretary and former Union Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh said, “When we are applauding 50 years of Chipko Andolan and Project Tiger and 40 years of the historic decision to protect Silent Valley, the Modi government has embarked on ecocide in Great Nicobar. What is being pushed through is an ecological nightmare.”

The National Green Tribunal was hearing appeals against forest clearance and environmental clearance provided to the project proponent ANIDCO. On January 11, it had sought a response from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the project proponent.