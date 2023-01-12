Congress slams AIDUF MP Badruddin Ajmal for remarks on Assam leaders

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 11

Jairam Ramesh, Rajya Sabha member and AICC general secretary (communications), has slammed AIDUF MP Badruddin Ajmal for his remarks against Congress leaders of Assam. “Badruddin Ajmal, MP, has made the most unacceptable and totally bogus remarks against the Congress leadership in Assam. These are blatantly defamatory,” he said.

Acknowledging that the Congress and AIDUF had joined hands to fight the last Assembly elections in Assam, Ramesh claimed that after the election results, “it became clear that Ajmal had worked out an understanding with the Assam CM with the sole purpose of maligning and defaming the Congress and its leadership”.

