Congress stands united, says G-23 leader Azad after meeting Sonia

Ghulam Nabi Azad and Sonia Gandhi

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 19

Leader of G-23 Ghulam Nabi Azad has backed the presidency of Sonia Gandhi, saying the top party job is not vacant. He said this after a meeting with Sonia on Friday, which he described as fruitful and productive.

Azad clarified that Sonia’s leadership of the Congress was something “everyone in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) endorsed and wanted”.

“In the CWC, when Mrs Gandhi offered to quit, all of us, notwithstanding the group, requested her to continue. We said we have no problems. All we said was there are some suggestions to strengthen the organisation which could be taken on board. We want the party to face future elections with unity and joint strategy,” Azad said today.

‘Congress top post not vacant’

  • The post of the Congress president is not vacant as none asked Sonia to leave, says G-23 leader Ghulam Nabi Azad
  • Azad is learnt to have shared with party president the gist of suggestions G-23 leaders and others made recently

He added that no one had said Mrs Gandhi should leave. “Let me tell you very clearly we had decided in the working committee that she should continue. The Congress chief’s post is not vacant. These things will be deliberated when the elections to the post of the party president are held later,” said the former Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

With these remarks, Azad effectively buried former minister Kapil Sibal’s suggestion that Gandhis should quit and let someone else lead the Congress. Azad is learnt to have shared with Sonia the gist of suggestions G-23 leaders and others made recently at a meeting held to discuss the way forward for the party’s revival after losses in five states — UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab and Goa.

The 18 leaders who met at Azad’s residence last week are learnt to have demanded that the line of leadership in the party be clear and major and formal policy decisions be left to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to make and announce.

There have been questions raised by a section of leaders who met recently about the propriety behind Rahul Gandhi announcing the CM face in Punjab when he is not the party chief.

