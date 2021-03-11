Congress state conclaves on June 1-2

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 18

The Congress will hold state-level conclaves on June 1 and 2 to take the broad agenda of the Udaipur Declaration forward and apprise the local organisations of the policy direction the party intends to undertake.

The decision was taken at the end of a two-day meeting of AICC general secretaries and in-charges here to draft actionable points of the Udaipur pledge.

Congress media chief and general secretary Randeep Surjewala said the party had four concrete follow-up decisions.

“First, on June 1 and 2, there will be a state-level shivirs across India. The key takeaways of the Udaipur Declaration will be communicated to the leaders and grassroots workers. The shivirs will be attended by MPs, MLAs, District Congress Committee presidents, Pradesh Congress Committee office-bearers and prominent party leaders,” Surjewala said.

On June 11, a one-day shivir will be held in district Congress committees to carry forward the message of the Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir.

Surjewala also announced Azadi Gaurav Yatra by all district units between August 9 and 15 where 75 people, in accordance with the 75th anniversary of India's freedom, will walk and others will join.

On August 15, Pradesh Congress Committees will organise a major function to commemorate 75th year of India’s Independence.