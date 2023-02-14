Congress targets govt over income tax survey at BBC offices

New Delhi, February 14
The Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at the government over the Income Tax survey operation at the BBC offices, saying while they are demanding a JPC on the Adani issue it is after the BBC.
The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted a survey operation at the British Broadcasting Corporation's (BBC) offices in Delhi and Mumbai as part of a tax evasion investigation, officials said.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh used a Hindi idiom to target the government, saying “Vinash kale vipreet buddhi" (When doom approaches, a person's intellect works against his interest).
"Here we are demanding a JPC on the Adani issue but the government is after the BBC. Vinash kale viprit buddhi," Ramesh said.
As part of a survey, the Income Tax Department covers only the business premises of a company and does not raid residences and other locations of its promoters or directors.
