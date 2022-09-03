Congress targets Modi: No credit given to past govts

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 2

The Congress said INS Vikrant was launched in 2013 and PM Narendra Modi only commissioned it today.

“Then Defence Minister AK Antony launched INS Vikrant on August 12, 2013. The PM commissioned it today. A self-reliant India existed before 2014. All other PMs would have acknowledged the continuity in governance,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, tweeting a video of Antony launching Vikrant.

Even as the Congress attacked the PM “for not acknowledging the efforts of past governments that went into the final commissioning of INS Vikrant”, Rahul Gandhi hailed the momentous occasion. “Congratulations to the Indian Navy, Naval Design Bureau and Cochin Shipyard for the many years of hard work,” Rahul said.

#jairam ramesh #narendra modi #rahul gandhi