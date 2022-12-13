Congress to corner govt in Parliament today on LAC issue

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The Congress is likely to corner the government on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) issue in both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday in the wake of yet another face-off between the Indian and Chinese troops near Tawang. “The Modi government should be honest about the Chinese transgressions and construction at all points near the LAC since April 2020,” Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Malllikarjun Kharge tweeted.

#China #Congress #Malllikarjun Kharge