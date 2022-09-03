Congress to hold mass protest rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan against price rice, GST, unemployment on Sunday

PTI

New Delhi, September 3

The Congress will launch an all-out attack on the BJP government over price rise, unemployment and the GST hike on essential items with a big show of strength at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party leaders will address the ‘Mehngai par halla bol’ rally. Party workers from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, besides other parts of the country, will participate in it.

The rally comes ahead of the opposition party's 3,500-km ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari to Kashmir starting September 7, where Rahul Gandhi will walk across the country highlighting the issues of price rice and unemployment, and promoting communal harmony.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is the Congress's biggest-ever mass contact programme, where the party leaders will reach out to the common people at the grassroots level.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are currently out of the country for the former's medical treatment and would not participate in the events.

Rahul Gandhi, who is also abroad currently along with his mother Sonia Gandhi, is set to return by Saturday and will participate in both the mega events.

The Congress has been targeting the government over price rise and unemployment and saying that these are issues of the common people and should be discussed at all forums.

#inflation #kashmir #priyanka gandhi vadra #rahul gandhi #sonia gandhi #Unemployment