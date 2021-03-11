Congress to hold ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ rally on August 28

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 11

The Congress on Thursday announced a rally on inflation to be held in the National Capital on August 28.

In a statement, Congress general secretary communication Jairam Ramesh said the party’s

August 5 agitation against the government’s anti-people policies strongly resonated with the people.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s desperate attempt to tar legitimate protest as “black magic” only highlights the BJP Government’s insecurity about its failure to control rampaging inflation and unemployment. The Congress Party will take this fight forward with a series of protests against the price rise and unemployment in the coming weeks,” Jairam said.

The party will organise several “Mehangai Chaupal” interactive meetings at mandis, retail markets and other locations in all Assembly constituencies from August 17 to 23.

This will culminate in a “Mehangai Par Halla Bol” rally on August 28 at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi that will be addressed by senior Congress leaders.

Pradesh Congress Committees will simultaneously hold “Mehangai Par Halla Bol — Chalo Dilli” events at the state, district, and block levels, the Congress said, noting that people are suffering because of the government’s economic mismanagement, inflation is being exacerbated by higher taxes on essential goods like curd, buttermilk, and packaged food grains, while the transfer of public assets to crony capitalists and the introduction of the misguided Agnipath scheme are making a bad employment situation worse.