Congress to launch 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from September 7

PTI

New Delhi, August 9

The Congress on Tuesday announced that it would launch from September 7 a Kanyakumari to Kashmir 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in which party workers and leaders including Rahul Gandhi would participate.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that on this day 80 years ago, the Indian National Congress under the leadership and inspiration of Mahatma Gandhi launched the Quit India Movement that won the country freedom five years later.

"Today the Indian National Congress announces the launch of its Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra from September 7," he said in a statement.

This is a padayatra (foot march) covering 12 states and two Union Territories, Ramesh said, adding that it would be about 3,500-km long and completed in about 150 days.

Congress workers and leaders including Rahul Gandhi would participate in the yatra, Ramesh said.

The Congress appeals to all wanting to be part of a gigantic national endeavour to provide an alternative to the politics of fear, bigotry and prejudice and to the economics of livelihood-destruction, increasing unemployment and growing inequalities, to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said.

