Congress unveils first Karnataka candidate list; fields Siddaramaiah from Varuna, Shivakumar from Kanakapura

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 25

The Congress on Saturday declared the first list of 124 candidates for the Karnataka elections fielding ex chief minister Siddaramaiah from Varuna and state chief DK Shivakumar from Kanakapura.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge will contest from Chitapur reserved segment and former state minister MB Patil from Babaleshwar.

Ex-union minister KH Muniyappa has been fielded from Devanhalli SC seat.

The state has a 224-member assembly.