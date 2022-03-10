Congress veteran AK Antony to hang boots, won't seek Rajya Sabha re-election

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 9

Former Defence Minister and Congress veteran AK Antony is all set to hang his boots after 52 years in active politics. Antony (81) today said he would not seek reelection once his Rajya Sabha term ends in April.

He said he had a few months ago written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi informing her of his decision to step aside.

The former Kerala CM, Antony currently heads the Congress’ disciplinary committee and is also part of the party’s core committee.

Antony was Defence Minister in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government between 2004 and 2014. He started out as an MLA in Kerala in 1970 and remained CM of the state thrice in 1977, 1995 and 2001.

“I had long been thinking of my tenure in parliamentary politics and I reached the conclusion that time has come for me to end my journey in electoral politics,” Antony said.

