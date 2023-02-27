Congress vows to fight crony capitalism, forge alliances

Raipur, February 26
The Congress’ 85th plenary session ended here today with the ‘Raipur Call to Action’, in which the party asserted it would fight to protect its political values against the “BJP’s authoritarian, communal and crony capitalist onslaught” and would forge alliances.
The Raipur declaration stated the party was prepared to work with like-minded political parties on the basis of a common, constructive programme “to preserve and protect the Constitution in letter and spirit.”
In his concluding remarks, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the end of session heralded the beginning of a “new Congress”. Three resolutions were passed today. The resolution on social justice by former LS Speaker Meira Kumar proposed quota for SCs/STs and OBCs in higher judiciary and caste census along with population census every 10 years.
The resolution on the farm sector proposed making MSP a legally enforceable right and purchase of agricultural produce below MSP a punishable offence.
