'Congress wants India to surrender to China': BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi quoting his interview with actor Kamal Haasan

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 3

The ruling BJP on Tuesday said the Congress wanted India to surrender to China and was doing everything in its power to demoralise the people “after publicly claiming that the Chinese troops beat up Indian soldiers.”

Describing the YouTube interview of former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi with actor Kamal Haasan as a conversation between “two confused people”, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Tuesday said, “Rahul Gandhi is perpetually confused. He was confused about Hindu and Hindutva. Now it seems he has no idea about the strength of the Indian civilisation, the only surviving ancient civilisation about which eminent Chinese thinker Hu Shih said that India has culturally dominated China for 2,000 years without sending a single soldier across the border. Try and understand India. You can’t understand India by undertaking a yatra. You have to feel and sense it,” the BJP said.

Quoting Rahul Gandhi who told Haasan that Russia altered the geography of Ukraine because Ukraine got closer to the West, Trivedi said, “Rahul Gandhi says China similarly wants to alter India’s geography because India is seen as close to the West. It’s now very clear what the Congress wants. It wants India to surrender to China. Like India lost its land to China courtesy the Gandhi family legacy and the slogan of Indians and Chinese are brothers, Congress wants India should again bow to China.”

Trivedi asked Gandhi why he was “undermining the national morale — was it because of the pressure of donations received from the Chinese or because of the pressure of the pact the Congress signed with the Communist Party of China.”

The BJP said a leader perpetually in tension and confusion had given an interview to a confused film star who does consider Cholas King a Hindu ruler.

“Rahul Gandhi is a victim of myths. He needs some real knowledge now.

Today under Prime Minister Narendra Modi India is the only nation that can speak to both Russia and Ukraine, equally. Rahul Gandhi speaks of foreign policy. I dare his researchers to name even five countries that are standing with China today. With India the whole world is standing. If Rahul Gandhi is still confused after all this, let me tell him you will understand Indianness not by roaming India but by sensing it,” said Trivedi.

The BJP leader in a jibe at Gandhi said “Looks like you are still discovering India four generations after The Discovery of India was written.”

The BJP condemned what it called “the anti-India, anti Indianness propaganda aimed to demoralise people that the Congress attempted through Rahul Gandhi’s interview to Haasan.”

