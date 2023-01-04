Congress wants India to surrender to China: BJP on Rahul Gandhi's remark

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 3

The ruling BJP on Tuesday said the Congress wanted India to surrender to China and “was doing everything to demoralise the nation after its former chief publicly claimed that Chinese troops beat up Indian soldiers at Tawang”.

He’s confused Rahul Gandhi is perpetually confused. He was confused between Hindu and Hindutva also. Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP spokesperson

Describing the YouTube interview of former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi with actor Kamal Haasan as a conversation between “two confused persons”, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi today said, “Rahul Gandhi is perpetually confused. He was confused between Hindu and Hindutva. Now he appears to have no idea about the strength of India, the only ancient civilisation that has survived and one about which eminent Chinese thinker Hu Shih said that it culturally dominated China for 2,000 years without sending a single soldier across the border.”

Trivedi said Rahul couldn’t understand India and “Indianness” by touring alone; he must “sense it”. The BJP leader quoted Rahul, who told Haasan yesterday that Russia had altered Ukraine’s geography because Ukraine had drawn closer to the West, and said, “Rahul Gandhi says China similarly wants to alter India’s geography because India is seen as close to the West. The Congress party’s intention is now very clear. It wants India to surrender to China. Like we lost territory to China, courtesy the Gandhi family legacy, Congress again wants India to bow to China.”

He condemned Rahul’s remarks and said, “Are you undermining the national morale under pressure of donations from the Chinese or the pact you signed with them?”

