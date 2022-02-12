Congress will get majority in Goa: Rahul Gandhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 11

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the party would secure a comfortable majority in the February 14 Goa elections and the question of alliance would not arise.

“I think we will get a full majority, so the question of alliance doesn’t really come into place. We will not fall short of the majority. I think we will be well above the majority mark with ease,” Rahul said while addressing reporters in poll-bound Goa.

He was answering questions on whether the Congress could ally with the TMC or AAP in case it fell short of the numbers in the 40-member Assembly.

Rahul said the Congress had a vision for Goa.

“We have proposed a ‘Nyay’ scheme entailing Rs 6,000 a month to needy families and 30 per cent reservation for women in government jobs. We have proposed Rs 500 crore for employment generation, which is very important for the people of Goa. We also propose to scrap the idea of a coal hub,” he said. He said the central issue facing Goa was unemployment.

