Congress won’t be visible even through telescope in 2024: Amit Shah after Pawan Khera’s 'Gautamdas Modi' remark against PM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 20

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress media department chairman Pawan Khera for his unsavoury remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the Congress will not be visible even through a telescope in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"I strongly condemn a Congress spokesperson's use of low level language for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is respected the world over. This language is not of the Congress spokesperson. It is in line with the nature of Rahul Gandhi and has his approval. I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that in 2019 also he had used unparliamentary references (read Chowkidar chor hai) for PM Modi. The result was for all to see. Congress lost even the status for leader of opposition in Lok Sabha. The reactions I am hearing today after unsavoury references for PM Modi, I am sure that in 2024, the Congress will not be visible even through a telescope," Shah said, adding that the masses will decide the issue of insults on the PM through the ballot box in 2024 general elections.

Khera had today morning addressed the PM as “Narendra Gautamdas Modi” (in context of Gautam Adani issue).

In reaction to Shah, Khera said, "When the PM insults our ancestors, the HM says nothing. We have not insulted the PM's father nor is that our culture." Khera said he genuinely did not know the middle name of the PM.

Shah, attacking the Congress, said the party stood marginalised in the northeast, and was not succeeding anywhere in India.

"Those concerned with the level of national politics must worry about how since Rahul Gandhi became leader of Congress, the level of discourse of party leaders has fallen consistently. The PM who brought smiles to 80 crore people during Covid, who ensured economic development and is respected the world over is repeatedly insulted by Congress," Shah said while on campaign trail in northeast where Meghalaya and Nagaland elections are due on February 27.

