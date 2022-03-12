Congress Working Committee meet tomorrow to discuss poll debacles

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will chair the meeting to be held physically at party headquarters here

Congress Working Committee meet tomorrow to discuss poll debacles

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 12

The Congress Working Committee will meet here on Sunday to discuss poll debacles in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab, a second setback to the grand old party in recent times after its previously rout in Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will chair the meeting to be held physically at party headquarters here.

Top sources said threadbare discussions on the reasons behind the loss and the way forward for revival would be held.

The meeting comes soon after senior leaders of G 23 met at the residence of former leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday to express shock at the disastrous defeats of the Congress in five states with 97 per cent party candidates losing deposits in UP, the party failing to dislodge ruling BJP despite anti incumbency in four states and also failing to retain Punjab.

The scale of Congress defeats in five states has anguished senior leaders who said accountability needs to be fixed.

Leaders privately also said all decisions with respect to recent polls were taken by former party president Rahul Gandhi.

Only Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary UP Priyanka Vadra were visible in campaigning despite the list of star campaigners being thick.

The G 23 sources said nothing was done despite assurances of revamp given by Sonia Gandhi to then in their last meeting held several months ago nor was anything heard about reasons for party’s drubbing in Bengal and Kerala where it allied with radical Muslim outfits “without consulting anyone” and even to the displeasure of IUML in Kerala.

Even the reports of defeat in Bengal and Kerala were have not been discussed by the CWC despite growing pressure on the Congress to deliver at the hosting and its progressive decline.

With AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal proclaiming a national revolution after his party’s historic Punjab win the Congress would face even greater challenges of electoral existence with AAP daring to replace it as a party of choice and BJP’s main challenger.

Only yesterday Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee again snubbed Congress saying “opposition parties interested in defeating the BJP must come together instead of sitting around and waiting for the Congress, which has lost credibility.”

Mamata said the Congress appeared disinterested in the larger goal of defeating BJP.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

A Venu Prasad appointed Principal Secretary to Punjab CM

2
Amritsar

A day after Assembly poll results, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu welcomes power shift in Punjab

3
Nation

Indian missile 'mistakenly' falls in Pakistan, government orders probe

4
Nation

PM Modi meets mother Hiraben in Gandhinagar; enjoys a meal with her

5
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including Sidhu, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

6
Punjab Election

Ex-CM, 5 ministers, BJP's 54, Cong's 30, SAD's 27 candidates lose security deposits in Punjab

7
Punjab Election

Bhagwant Mann to stake claim to form govt in Punjab

8
Punjab Election

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out in Punjab assembly poll

9
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann meets Punjab governor, stakes claim to form govt

10
Punjab Election

Fix accountability for debacle in Punjab: Congress leaders

Don't Miss

View All
India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record
Sports

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record

‘I weigh everything I eat’
Entertainment

Know Dream Girl Hema Malini’s secret to her ever youthful look

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out
Punjab Election

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out in Punjab assembly poll

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study
Nation

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face at his wedding
Trending

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face from his wedding

Old video of political satirist Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral
Trending

Old video of Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

You win some, you lose some
Lifestyle

You win some, you lose some; Punjabi celebs who won and who didn't

In death, Himachal Pradesh girl gives new lease of life to four
Chandigarh

In death, 11-year-old Himachal girl gives new lease of life to four

Top Stories

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including Sidhu, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including Sidhu, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

The new govt will be sworn in on March 16

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann arrives at Raj Bhavan to meet governor

Bhagwant Mann meets Punjab governor, stakes claim to form govt

Says each MLA of the Aam Aadmi Party will work for the progr...

A Venu Prasad appointed Principal Secretary to Punjab CM

A Venu Prasad appointed Principal Secretary to Punjab CM

This has set in motion the administrative changes to be effe...

After big win in Punjab, AAP plans to make inroads into Himachal to further its national presence

After big win in Punjab, AAP plans to make inroads into Himachal to further its national presence

Himachal Pradesh to go to polls this year end

CM Yogi to visit Delhi tomorrow, will meet PM Modi, Nadda; UP swearing-in after Holi

CM Yogi to visit Delhi on Sunday, will meet PM Modi, Nadda; UP swearing-in after Holi

Cities

View All

Removing Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu won’t be easy for Congress now

Removing Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu won't be easy for Congress now

Amritsar: 3 ASIs among 7 cops booked

Carjacking reported behind GNDH, Amritsar, 3 held

Amritsar: Man found murdered at Bhagtanwala grain market

Amritsar: Man ends life, case against wife, in-laws

FM through by a whisker

Manpreet Badal saves security deposit by thin margin

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Won’t issue LoI to pvt firm: Chandigarh to powermen

Won't issue letter of intent to pvt firm: Chandigarh to powermen

Chandigarh-Dubai flight to resume from March 14

Chandigarh sees 11 cases, active load now 60

Chandigarh: Education Department warns of action against minority schools

Chandigarh school seeks Aadhaar for admission of wards

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi's Gokulpuri

Postponing polls weakens democratic system, let MCD elections take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Justice Vipin Sanghi appointed Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court

Delhi Police personnel to pay double penalty if found flouting traffic norms

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

After Assembly poll, AAP to set eyes on MC election?

After Assembly poll, AAP to set eyes on Jalandhar MC election?

Kartarpur: I have already served this area for 8 years as cop, says Balkar Singh

Despite AAP tsunami, its Bholath candidate loses security deposit

Victory, defeat are two sides of coin, says Cong’s Sunder Sham Arora

Had just 18 days for my solo campaign: Nawanshahr candidate Angad Saini

LIT Chairman resigns

Ludhiana Improvement Trust Chairman resigns

7 test positive in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Domestic help attempts to commit robbery, 2 nabbed

Ludhiana: Man shoots self, critical

Beant Singh's grandson Gurkirat Kotli loses deposit in Khanna

Be punctual, doctors told

Be punctual, Rajindra Hospital doctors told

Six Congress candidates lose security deposit in Patiala district

Patiala district no more a Congress bastion

Release pension on time, demands Punjabi University panel

4 of thieves’ gang held