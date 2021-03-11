Congress Working Committee meets to approve Chintan Shivir resolutions; final declaration today evening

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

Udaipur, May 15

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Sunday began deliberating on the reports of six Chintan Shivir committees ahead of the adoption of Nav Sankalp Declaration this evening.

The convenors of six panels formed to articulate party positions on organisational issues confronting the party and political, economic, social justice, agricultural and employment related challenges facing the country earlier submitted their reports to Congress president Sonia Gandhi who placed these for approval of the CWC.

A 422-strong Congress delegation debated controversial matters related to the party’s stand on BJP’s aggressive Hindutva, current economic situation and social engineering nuances related to various caste groups over two days.

The discussions in the political panel convened by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge remained particularly heated with the leaders divided on the party’s stand on visible religious positioning to counter the BJP.

While some leaders argued the Congress should not shy away from taking at least the soft Hindutva line, others especially from Kerala and Karnataka felt soft Hindutva was not advisable and the party should retain its all-inclusive secular image.

The CWC position on ways to tackle communal polarisation would be important to watch and would get reflected in the Nav Sankalp resolution.

Sonia earlier attacked the BJP for peddling “hate and divisions” and called upon the party to fight the “virus of divisiveness at all costs” indicating that the Congress would not openly speak for soft Hindutva, although it may continue to follow the strategy through temple visits during elections as seen in the canvassing schedules of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi in past poll cycles.

On economy the Congress is set to call for policy reset with social security focus, and on social justice the party is all ready to go on a quota overdrive by proposing OBC reservation in state assemblies and Parliament, SC, ST, OBC quota in private jobs and 50 pc quota for these social groups in AICC bodies including the CWC.

Organisational committee headed by general secretary Mukul Wasnik is expected to make key suggestions to reinvigorate an inertia ridden Congress to fight the upcoming Gujarat and Himachal elections and later the state and 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

‘One family, one ticket’ rule with expecting for performers in party role for five years; assessment of performance, public insight group, a new mandal committee as a unit of organisation between the polling booth and block.

The Chintan Shivir Declaration will be adopted this evening after closing remarks by Rahul Gandhi.