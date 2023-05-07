Congress working on PFI’s agenda, says Shah

New Delhi, May 6

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah today addressed four public rallies and a roadshow in poll-bound Karnataka. He accused the Congress of functioning on the agenda of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and appealed to voters not cast their votes in favour of the party.

Shah also alleged that the Congress always indulged in appeasement politics and claimed that the Opposition party had insulted Lord Hanumana and freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar.

Vote bank politics The Congress indulges in appeasement politics for the sake of vote bank. —Amit Shah, Union Home Minister

“The Congress indulges in appeasement politics for the sake of vote bank. First, it gave 4 per cent reservation to Muslim, despite knowing that our Constitution doesn’t provide for reservation based on religion. The BJP has scrapped this unconstitutional reservation and increased quota for Lingayats and Vokkaligas by 2 per cent each,” he said.

Addressing public meetings, the Home Minister said the Congress had promised that if it was voted to power, it would bring back Muslim reservation and raise it to 6 per cent.

“From where will you (Congress) get it? Whose quota will you reduce? Will you reduce the quota of Lingayats or Vokkaligas or SC/STs? Clarify. You (Congress) will neither form government in Karnataka nor will the reservation for Lingayats get reduced. Only the BJP will form government,” he asserted.

Accusing the Congress of keeping Lord Rama “under lock” by not allowing the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya for 70 years, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on coming to power, laid its foundation for building the structure at the site. “The Congress, in its manifesto, has also insulted ‘Bajrangbali’ (Lord Hanumana),” he added.