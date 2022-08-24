Congress’ YouTube channel deleted, party says it is probing whether it was sabotage or technical glitch

New Delhi, August 24
The Congress on Wednesday said its YouTube channel has been deleted and it is investigating whether a technical glitch or sabotage had caused this.
“Our YouTube channel - ‘Indian National Congress’ has been deleted. We are fixing it and have been in touch with Google/YouTube teams,” the party said on its official Twitter handle.
“We are investigating what caused this - a technical glitch or sabotage. Hope to be back soon. Team INC Social Media,” it said.
