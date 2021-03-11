Congress's 'Bharat Jodo' yatra from Sept 7, to cover 12 states

New Delhi, August 9
The Congress on Tuesday said it would be launching a 12-state ‘Bharat Jodo’ padyatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir from September 7 in a bid to engage the masses on pressing issues, including price rise, unemployment, GST and social harmony.
The yatra, which Congress president Sonia Gandhi had announced upon the culmination of the party’s ‘Chintan Shivir’ in Udaipur in May, was previously scheduled to start on October 2.
The party has now decided on an earlier launch in view of cadre mobilisation achieved through a series of protests during the monsoon session on issues related to people and also challenges posed by what the Opposition calls “misuse of probe agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate”.
Senior leader of the party Jairam Ramesh said the yatra would be the longest ever in the Indian history and traverse 12 states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.
The Congress announced the yatra today on the 80th anniversary of the Quit India Movement.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...