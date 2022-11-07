Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra set to enter Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi to address rallies on Nov 10 and 18

PTI

Mumbai, November 7

The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will enter Maharashtra on Monday night and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi will address two rallies in the state on November 10 and 18, a senior party leader said.

The yatra, a mass outreach initiative which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, is scheduled to enter its 61st day on Monday and reach Deglur in Maharashtra's Nanded district from neighbouring Telangana.

Rahul Gandhi will address two rallies during the yatra in Maharashtra. The first rally will be held on November 10 in Nanded district, while the second one will be held on November 18 at Shegaon in Buldhana district, as per the schedule shared by the Congress.

The yatra will traverse through 15 Assembly and six parliamentary constituencies in the state during its 14-day sojourn.

It will cover a distance of 382 km across five districts before entering Madhya Pradesh on November 20.

The party's state unit has planned to hold a welcome ceremony for the yatra participants at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Kalamandir in Deglur, it said.

After the welcome ceremony, the yatra will resume on Monday night in which the participants will carry 'Ekta Mashals' (Unity Torches).

The yatra will proceed through Nanded district for four days and enter Hingoli district on November 11, Washim on November 15, Akola on November 16 and Buldhana on November 18, party sources said.

