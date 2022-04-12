Congress's disciplinary panel puts Sunil Jakhar, KV Thomas on notice

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 11

In a rare punitive action, the Congress disciplinary action committee on Monday issued show-cause notices to former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and former Union Food Minister KV Thomas for “anti-party” activities. Both leaders have been given a week to respond. The committee, chaired by former Defence Minister AK Antony, met in the capital today and disposed of pending complaints of indiscipline against Jakhar and Thomas.

Jakhar is facing action for remarks on Punjab poll eve that “he got the maximum 42 votes of MLAs in the race for the Punjab CM’s post after Capt Amarinder Singh was removed while party’s pick Charanjit Singh Channi got a mere two”. After the Congress debacle in Punjab, most state leaders in their feedback to the AICC said Jakhar’s remarks had alienated the Hindu community in the state, damaging the party.

Jakhar had also described Channi as a liability for the Congress, a remark seen by AICC as “defiance of party line to project the latter as CM”.

Thomas was showcaused for attending a conference called by the CPM, Congress’ principal rival in Kerala, despite party chief Sonia Gandhi instructing state leaders not to go against the state unit line on the matter. Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, who also had the invite to the same event on April 9, dropped out after Sonia’s nudge but Thomas went ahead. Disciplinary panel member Tariq Anwar said, “We will await the responses. If found unsatisfactory, action will be taken.” —

