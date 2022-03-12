Cong's G-23 meets on way forward

Cong's G-23 meets on way forward

A day after the Congress' poor show in the five-state polls, leading G-23 members met today and “expressed shock at the defeats and continuing isolation in the national political landscape.” - File photo

New Delhi, March 11

A day after the Congress’ poor show in the five-state polls, leading G-23 members met today and “expressed shock at the defeats and continuing isolation in the national political landscape.”

  • Editorial: Congress must reform

Sources said the informal meeting was held at the residence of former Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad. It was attended by former ministers and MPs Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari and Haryana ex-CM Bhupinder Hooda.

Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh was also present. MP Shashi Tharoor was away travelling. The sources said the leaders “discussed the way forward for a united Congress to revive itself.”

It is learnt that they expressed “deep shock at the party getting consistently weakened and isolated. They noted that had their proposal on organisational revamp taken seriously, the Congress would not have lost in all five states. The leaders also noted that the AICC committee reports on losses in West Bengal and Kerala had not even been made public.

“The reports have not been shared with the Congress Working Committee even verbally,” a source said, adding that accountability for losses needs to be fixed.

There is a likelihood of the CWC being called soon to discuss the losses, it is learnt.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Old video of Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

2
Punjab

Punjab Election 2022: Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

3
Trending

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face from his wedding

4
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal loses after 50 yrs; SAD's worst-ever show in Punjab

5
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann leaves for Delhi to meet Kejriwal ahead of govt formation

6
Punjab

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, invites him to oath ceremony

7
Punjab Election

Kejriwal's Inquilab: AAP bags 92 seats, a record in Punjab

8
Amritsar

A day after Assembly poll results, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu welcomes power shift in Punjab

9
Punjab

Charanjit Singh Channi resigns as Chief Minister; Punjab Assembly dissolved

10
Nation

Indian missile 'mistakenly' falls in Pakistan, government orders probe

Don't Miss

View All
Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face at his wedding
Trending

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face from his wedding

Old video of political satirist Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral
Trending

Old video of Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

You win some, you lose some
Lifestyle

You win some, you lose some; Punjabi celebs who won and who didn't

In death, Himachal Pradesh girl gives new lease of life to four
Chandigarh

In death, 11-year-old Himachal girl gives new lease of life to four

‘Pad woman’, sweeper’s son emerge giant slayers
Punjab Election

'Pad woman', sweeper's son emerge giant slayers in Punjab election

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose chair to Sidhu
Trending

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose seat to Navjot Sidhu

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli
Patiala

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali-turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli

Capt Amarinder, Parkash Singh Badal trail from Patiala Urban, Lambi
Punjab Election

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Sukhbir, Bikram Majithia lose election

Top Stories

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study

Speculative, may create panic: Govt

Bhagwant Mann to stake claim today, oath on March 16

Bhagwant Mann to stake claim today, oath on March 16

Cong’s G-23 meets on way forward

Cong's G-23 meets on way forward

India-China talks focus on Hot Springs

India-China talks focus on Hot Springs

Helicopter crashes in Gurez sector, Major killed

Helicopter crashes in Gurez sector, Major killed

Cities

View All

And, it’s Aap all the way...

Amritsar: And, it’s Aap all the way...

A day after Assembly poll results, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu welcomes power shift in Punjab

Unfulfilled poll promises led to Punjab Congress, SAD’s loss

Punjab election result: Of giant slayers, surprises & losses...

Deafening silence at stalwarts’ homes

Stellar show in Malwa

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Broom magic plays out in Mohali dist too

AAP magic plays out in Mohali district too

Punjab poll victory to have impact in Chandigarh too, says AAP

Supporters of AAP, BJP celebrate in Chandigarh

Spirited AAP to contest Kalka civic body poll

Encroachments removed from Chandigarh's Sector 48 motor market

Let Delhi MC polls take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Postponing polls weakens democratic system, let MCD elections take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Justice Vipin Sanghi appointed Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court

Delhi Police personnel to pay double penalty if found flouting traffic norms

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

NSE co-location scam: CBI opposes former GOO Subramanian’s bail plea; Delhi court reserves order

Congress puts up a fight in Doaba

Congress puts up a fight in Doaba

BJP's Vijay Sampla, sitting Cong MLA Navtej Cheema lose deposit

Punjab election results: 14 of 23 MLAs from Doaba are first-timers

Punjab: Hindu urban votes consolidate in AAP’s favour

5/9: Cong spoils AAP plans in Jalandhar

AAP tsunami sweeps district, wins record 13 Assembly seats

AAP tsunami sweeps Ludhiana district, wins record 13 Assembly seats

Ludhiana votes for change, vents ire against traditional parties

Ludhiana DSP, three others booked for trespassing

NRIs take keen interest in counting of votes in Punjab

Wave of happiness in Ludhiana district as AAP registers historic win

Change of guard seemingly spurs Patiala's Rajindra hospital authorities to issue orders for improved patient care

Change of guard seemingly spurs Patiala's Rajindra hospital authorities to issue orders for improved patient care

Capt Amarinder loses citadel Patiala; AAP wins in all 8 segments

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Neena Mittal only woman to win seat in Patiala district

AAP makes a clean sweep in Patiala district