Congress's privilege notice against Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 10

Kalawati Bandurkar, who shot to fame with Rahul Gandhi’s 2008 speech in the Lok Sabha, continued to dominate the news cycle on Thursday with the Congress giving a notice of privilege against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly making claims in respect of the Yavatmal woman.

Referring to Rahul’s 13 failed political launches, Shah had in the LS yesterday said, “In one launch which I remember, Rahul mentioned Kalawati whose house he visited and had food. I want to ask what happened to her. She was given a house, toilet and ration by the Narendra Modi government”.

The Congress today posted Kalawati’s video on Twitter where she is heard dissociating from Shah’s claims and terming these lies.

She is heard saying that she got everything, including a house, from the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. “I got a house in 2008 and constructed two rooms and a toilet in 2013-14,” she is heard saying

in the video posted by the Congress. Manickam Tagore, in his privilege notice submitted to Speaker Om Birla, accused Shah of breaching parliamentary privilege by sharing “inaccurate information”.

#Amit Shah #Congress #Lok Sabha #Rahul Gandhi