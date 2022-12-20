Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar reiterates his claim to have given Rs 60 crore to AAP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 20

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is under arrest for duping people of Rs 200 crore, on Tuesday reiterated that he gave “Rs 60 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party” and told reporters that he had given everything in writing.

Sukesh was today produced before a special CBI judge in Rouse Avenue court in a bribery case relating to the AIADMK ‘two leaves’ symbol dispute between two factions of the party. Later in the day, the conman also appeared in the case relating to conning people of Rs 200 crore at Patiala House court.

Sukesh’s lawyer Anant Malik is reported to have said today Chandrashekhar alleged that he gave Rs 60 crore to AAP. “A high-powered committee took his statement and the committee has given its recommendations.It held that allegations are serious and a probe should be done,” he added.

The three-member committee headed by the principal secretary (Home) of Delhi government was constituted by Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena to inquire into the allegations made by Sukesh against AAP leaders, including Jain, who is in Tihar jail in a case under provisions of the Prevention of Money laundering Act (PMLA) registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

The committee members met Chandrashekhar in Mandoli jail and recorded his statement on November 14-15, sources said.

As per a report submitted by the committee, Chandrashekhar reiterated his charge of giving Rs 60 crore to Satyendar Jain – Rs 50 crore for securing a Rajya Sabha seat from AAP and Rs 10 crore as “protection money, sources said, adding that he had also claimed to have paid Rs 12.50 crore to the then Director General (Prison), Sandeep Goel.

Earlier, AAP leaders had dismissed Sukesh’s charges saying he was speaking like a BJP spokesperson and that he would join the party after coming out of jail.