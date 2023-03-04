Conrad Sangma stakes claim to form govt in Meghalaya

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 3

National People’s Party president Conrad Sangma on Friday met Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked claim to form the government in the north-eastern state.

The move follows BJP’s support to the NPP to form the government after the NPP fell short of a simple majority by turning out the single largest party with 26 seats out of 59.

The halfway mark in the Assembly is 30.

Sangma said today that he had the majority with more than 32 MLAs backing his claim. Talking to reporters, Sangma said, “We have an absolute majority. The BJP has already extended its support. Some others have also given their support.”

Sangma did not elaborate who “some others” were.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya BJP president Ernest Mawrie said the NPP had the support of 34 MLAs as the party had the backing of legislators of Hill State People’s Democratic Party, People’s Democratic Front (PDF) and Independents, besides the BJP.

The BJP, HSPDP and the PDF won two seats each. Two Independent candidates also won.

The United Democratic Party, NPP’s ally in the outgoing government, is the second-largest party in the state with 11 constituencies.

Asked if the NPP will seek the support of any other party, state BJP chief said it was unlikely as the required numbers had been reached.

Mawrie said the new government would take oath on March 7 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would attend the swearing-in ceremony.