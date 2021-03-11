Consider holding viva voce for MPhil, PhD students through video-conferencing: UGC to higher educational institutions

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 6

The UGC has asked higher educational institutions to consider conducting viva voce examinations for PhD and MPhil students through video-conferencing.

The institutions may use Google, Skype, Microsoft Technologies or any other reliable and mutually convenient technology, stated a UGC circular addressed to vice-chancellors of universities and principals or directors of colleges and institutes.

While conducting viva voce examination through video-conferencing, institutions must ensure that it is open to members of the Research Advisory Committee, all faculty members of the department, research scholars, interested experts/researchers, the research supervisor and expert examiner.

The university must also maintain record of the interview, including the report signed by the examiner appointed for the purpose.

The UGC said in view of its guidelines regarding the conduct of exams online during COVID-19 pandemic and later opening of campuses and conduct of classes in offline, online mode post pandemic, colleges, universities may hold viva voce through offline or video-conferencing.