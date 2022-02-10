Consistent decrease in Covid cases reported in India: Health Ministry

PTI

New Delhi, February 10

The Health Ministry on Thursday said that early decline in Covid-19 cases have been noted globally and a consistent decrease in cases were reported in India too.

The Decline in Covid infections, positivity across all states have been noted, said the government, adding that Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have over 50,000 active cases.

Presently, 141 districts have Covid-19 positivity rate over 10 per cent; 160 districts have positivity rate between 5-10 per cent in India, said the Health Ministry.

The ministry said 69 per cent of adolescents aged 15-18 years have been administered 1st dose of Covid-19 vaccine; while 14 per cent have been given both doses.