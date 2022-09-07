Constable, wife and daughter jump from 12th floor of Ahmedabad building

Ahmedabad, September 7
A constable, his wife and their minor daughter allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 12th floor of a residential building in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, police said.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the couple might have taken the extreme step in the heat of the moment following a quarrel, inspector NR Vaghela from Sola police station said.
The deceased have been identified as Kuldipsinh Yadav, who was posted at Vastrapur police station, wife Riddhi and their three-year-old daughter Akankshi.
"Yadav lived with his wife and daughter on the 12th floor of a multi-storey building in Gota area. According to other residents, the couple along with their daughter jumped from the 12th floor at around 1.30am. All of them died on the spot," the police official said.
A building resident told reporters that Riddhi jumped first and then Yadav jumped off the building with his daughter.
The police official said according to Yadav’s sister, who lives on the same floor, the couple used to fight often.
"This might have led them to take the extreme step. We have sent the bodies for post-mortem and started investigation," the official said.
